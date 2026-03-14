Perbak Capital Partners LLP Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Perbak Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 107.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 242.9% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 2,366.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Watsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $425.00 price target on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Watsco from $460.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.00.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO opened at $368.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.66. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $323.05 and a one year high of $521.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.26). Watsco had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.09%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

Further Reading

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