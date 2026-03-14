Perbak Capital Partners LLP Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Perbak Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,842,000 after purchasing an additional 358,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,777,000 after buying an additional 27,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 113.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,092,000 after buying an additional 558,710 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 849,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,452,000 after buying an additional 423,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 655,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,582,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $341.13 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.43 and a 12 month high of $435.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.72%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total transaction of $9,866,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,279,555.76. This trade represents a 44.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total value of $2,524,610.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,254.40. This represents a 41.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,467 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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