Perbak Capital Partners LLP Has $1.36 Million Position in The Western Union Company $WU

Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 89.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,919 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 312,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Meridiem Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP now owns 4,545,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,845,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,702,000 after purchasing an additional 405,010 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Union by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,900,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

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Western Union Price Performance

WU opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Western Union had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 12.33%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WU

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

See Also

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