Perbak Capital Partners LLP Acquires 76,806 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW

Perbak Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 133.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,806 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $26,992,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 41.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,291,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,374 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,863,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 806,502 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,523,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 774,010 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,616,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GNW shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genworth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 2.0%

GNW opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.05%.

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) is a leading financial security company offering a broad range of insurance products. Based in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth provides individuals and families with solutions designed to protect against long-term care expenses, secure life insurance needs and support homeownership through private mortgage insurance. With operations spanning the United States, Canada and Australia, the company serves both retail and institutional clients through a diversified portfolio of risk management services.

The company’s Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) segment offers coverage to lenders and consumers in the US, Canada and Australia, enabling homebuyers to purchase properties with lower down payments.

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