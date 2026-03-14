Perbak Capital Partners LLP Acquires 56,793 Shares of Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Perbak Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,793 shares during the quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,357,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,889,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 83.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,364,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,663,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 113,613 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,437,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Huntsman Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Huntsman from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.