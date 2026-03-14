Pentair plc $PNR Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,461 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.9% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.4% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $670,207.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,917.10. The trade was a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 0.0%

PNR opened at $88.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair plc has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $113.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price objective on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.