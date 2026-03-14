Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $30,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 935.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 237.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.99. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 2.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAG

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE: PAG), headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

See Also

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