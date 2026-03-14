PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 1st

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

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PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of PFLT opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NYSE:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter.

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PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments.

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