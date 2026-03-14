PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $11,540,750.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $11,540,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,126,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,241,567.90. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 380,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $16,454,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 838,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $35,120,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 22,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $881,760.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $9,546,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 903,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $38,490,122.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 99,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $3,992,670.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 120,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $4,599,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $8,727,500.00.

On Thursday, February 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $110,370.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $15,921,000.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,526. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -74.83%.

More PBF Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings surprised on the upside (reported $0.49 EPS vs. consensus -$0.15), which reinforces near‑term operating confidence for PBF’s refining‑heavy model. MarketBeat Q4 Results

Q4 earnings surprised on the upside (reported $0.49 EPS vs. consensus -$0.15), which reinforces near‑term operating confidence for PBF’s refining‑heavy model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts/commentary are pricing in an Iran‑related supply premium that could sustain higher refinery margins — a direct potential boost to PBF if the geopolitical premium persists. Seeking Alpha: Iran Tailwind

Analysts/commentary are pricing in an Iran‑related supply premium that could sustain higher refinery margins — a direct potential boost to PBF if the geopolitical premium persists. Positive Sentiment: PBF recently paid a quarterly dividend ($0.275 / share; annualized $1.10, ~2.5% yield), which supports income investor interest and can reduce volatility from purely speculative flows. MarketBeat Dividend Notice

PBF recently paid a quarterly dividend ($0.275 / share; annualized $1.10, ~2.5% yield), which supports income investor interest and can reduce volatility from purely speculative flows. Positive Sentiment: Technical chatter highlights PBF as a potential short‑squeeze candidate, which can amplify upside if short interest and momentum align. Schaeffers: Short‑Squeeze List

Technical chatter highlights PBF as a potential short‑squeeze candidate, which can amplify upside if short interest and momentum align. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Piper Sandler Energy Conference (Mar 16–17), offering a near‑term catalyst for updated commentary or guidance but with uncertain incremental impact. PR Newswire: Piper Sandler

Management will present at the Piper Sandler Energy Conference (Mar 16–17), offering a near‑term catalyst for updated commentary or guidance but with uncertain incremental impact. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target from $33 to $41 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target reduces one downside argument but does not signal a buy. Benzinga: Goldman Note

Goldman Sachs raised its price target from $33 to $41 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target reduces one downside argument but does not signal a buy. Negative Sentiment: Substantial insider selling by Control Empresarial De Capital: large blocks were sold this week (including 838,000 shares on Mar 11 and multiple earlier sales). The volume and frequency can create near‑term supply pressure and may be read as reduced insider conviction. SEC Form 4

Substantial insider selling by Control Empresarial De Capital: large blocks were sold this week (including 838,000 shares on Mar 11 and multiple earlier sales). The volume and frequency can create near‑term supply pressure and may be read as reduced insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: High‑volume put buying has been reported, signaling that some traders are positioning for a pullback — this could magnify downside if margins or sentiment deteriorate. American Banking News: Options Flow

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PBF Energy by 63.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 261,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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