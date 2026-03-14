Paul Edward Walker Purchases 207,100 Shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Stock

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,297,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,419,591.23. This represents a 18.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Korro Bio Stock Up 11.3%

Shares of KRRO opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.98.

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Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($5.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($3.39). The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Korro Bio had a negative net margin of 1,834.48% and a negative return on equity of 99.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded KRRO from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $23 price target, providing a prominent analyst endorsement that can attract momentum and institutional buyers. Read More.

Raymond James upgraded KRRO from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $23 price target, providing a prominent analyst endorsement that can attract momentum and institutional buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple major shareholders and investors (including Enterprise Associates/NEA‑17, Forest Baskett, Scott Sandell and others) disclosed large purchases (~207,100 shares at ~$11.11 each), signaling strong insider/large‑holder conviction and providing buying support. Read More.

Multiple major shareholders and investors (including Enterprise Associates/NEA‑17, Forest Baskett, Scott Sandell and others) disclosed large purchases (~207,100 shares at ~$11.11 each), signaling strong insider/large‑holder conviction and providing buying support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corporate update: Korro nominated KRRO‑121 for hyperammonemia, is advancing a GalNAc oligo candidate for AAT deficiency (on track to nominate in Q2 2026), and closed an oversubscribed $85M private placement, which management says extends cash runway into H2 2028 — materially reducing near‑term financing risk. Read More.

Corporate update: Korro nominated KRRO‑121 for hyperammonemia, is advancing a GalNAc oligo candidate for AAT deficiency (on track to nominate in Q2 2026), and closed an oversubscribed $85M private placement, which management says extends cash runway into H2 2028 — materially reducing near‑term financing risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue for Q4 modestly exceeded expectations ($1.29M vs. ~ $0.42M est.), but the amount is very small relative to R&D and operating burn, so near‑term profit improvement is limited. Read More.

Revenue for Q4 modestly exceeded expectations ($1.29M vs. ~ $0.42M est.), but the amount is very small relative to R&D and operating burn, so near‑term profit improvement is limited. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly and annual results show heavy write‑downs and operating losses: Q4 EPS was a ($5.32) miss vs. consensus (~($1.93)), and full‑year net loss widened (reported ~$117.3M) driven by non‑cash impairment charges — highlighting high execution risk and potential for volatility if clinical progress stalls. Read More. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Korro Bio this week:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRRO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JonesTrading downgraded shares of Korro Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Korro Bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Korro Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Korro Bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,806,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the third quarter worth $19,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korro Bio by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 395,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Korro Bio by 5.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 264,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Korro Bio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korro Bio Company Profile

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Korro Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing advanced protein engineering and synthetic biology to develop novel enzyme therapies and live microbial therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates directed evolution, high-throughput screening and computational design to optimize biological catalysts for a wide range of applications. By combining machine learning with experimental biology, Korro Bio seeks to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation treatments for rare genetic disorders and complex metabolic diseases.

The company’s pipeline features both engineered enzyme therapeutics and live biotherapeutics.

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