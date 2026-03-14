Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Purchases Shares of 56,125 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises about 1.3% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.