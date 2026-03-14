Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0002. Pareteum shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 700 shares traded.
Pareteum Stock Performance
About Pareteum
The company’s core offerings include global SMS and voice routing, real-time charging and billing, roaming and home routing, and IoT connectivity management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pareteum
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- Iran isn’t the real war
- This coin has everything going for it
- Only 500 people today…
Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.