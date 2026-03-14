Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $155.88 and last traded at $153.50. Approximately 54,087,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 52,223,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.60.

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Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating‑system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government‑grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More.

Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating‑system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government‑grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi‑year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More.

Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi‑year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi‑domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More.

New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi‑domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near‑term support. Read More.

Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near‑term support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More.

Wall‑street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More.

Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit‑taking. Read More.

Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking / short‑term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit‑taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More.

Profit‑taking / short‑term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit‑taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance/tech‑credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More.

Governance/tech‑credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More.

Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media scrutiny on wartime use of Palantir systems could spur regulatory, contract or reputational fallout if incidents escalate. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.68.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $361.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.75.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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