Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:QQQG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:QQQG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 206 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the February 12th total of 331 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.12. Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.

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Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (QQQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the top 50 US large-cap growth stocks screened from the Nasdaq-100 components for above average free cash-flow. Holdings are weighted by their price momentum score. QQQG was launched on Aug 19, 2024 and is issued by Pacer.

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