Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Outokumpu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Outokumpu in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Outokumpu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th.

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Outokumpu Stock Performance

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Outokumpu has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Outokumpu had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outokumpu will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu

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Outokumpu Oyj is a Finland-based global producer of stainless steel products and one of Europe’s leading stainless steel manufacturers. Headquartered in Helsinki, the company traces its roots back to mining operations established in 1910 and has, over decades, transformed into a focused stainless steel specialist. Outokumpu’s core business encompasses the production of high-grade stainless steel in flat and long product forms, serving a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, energy, and consumer goods.

The company’s primary product portfolio includes cold-rolled and hot-rolled coils and sheets, plates, strips, bars and wire, as well as tailor-made and value-added solutions such as precision-cut blanks and welded tubes.

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