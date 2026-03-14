Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 199.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352,530 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.52% of Otis Worldwide worth $185,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,673,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $100,435,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.47 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 47,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,422,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,486. This trade represents a 62.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Green sold 6,000 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,175.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,635 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. New Street Research set a $98.00 price objective on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.