Ossiam Purchases 5,223 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Ossiam increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 0.8% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $65,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $8,647,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 126.7% in the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,610,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Trending Headlines about MercadoLibre

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,670.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,996.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,119.50. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,631.18 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.