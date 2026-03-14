Ossiam Purchases 5,223 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Ossiam increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 0.8% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $65,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $8,647,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 126.7% in the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,610,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about MercadoLibre
Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators still point to MELI’s long track record of “monster” growth and say the stock looks cheaper on valuation metrics versus its historical multiple, which supports a longer‑term recovery thesis. The Latin American Stock Delivering Monster Growth at a Record-Low Valuation
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst positioning remains skewed positive (many buy/strong‑buy ratings and a substantially higher consensus price target), creating a potential catalyst for a rebound if sentiment stabilizes — but that gap also highlights downside risk while catalysts play out. MercadoLibre’s $2,100 Price Target: Can MELI Recover From Its 17% Monthly Slide?
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded MELI from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target (from $2,650 to $2,100), explicitly flagging margin pressures and reducing its bullish stance — a primary driver of the recent selloff. MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Plummets 7% as JPMorgan Abandons Bullish Stance
- Negative Sentiment: MercadoLibre’s plan to invest ~$3.4B in Argentina (expanding logistics, fintech and hiring) is growth‑oriented but raises near‑term margin and cash‑flow concerns; investors are weighing capex upside vs immediate profit pressure. MercadoLibre’s Argentina Bet Expands Logistics And Fintech But Tests Margins
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk (intensifying U.S.‑Israeli conflict with Iran) has hit growth names and specifically pressured MELI shares in recent sessions as investors move to de‑risk. Why MercadoLibre (MELI) Shares Are Sliding Today
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term sentiment also reflects recent earnings dynamics (an EPS miss vs. estimates despite strong revenue growth) and analysts’ margin concerns, magnifying downside after the downgrade and headlines. Here’s Why MercadoLibre (MELI) Fell More Than Broader Market
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI
MercadoLibre Stock Performance
Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,670.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,996.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,119.50. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,631.18 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.
MercadoLibre Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.
Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.
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