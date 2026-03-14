Ossiam Increases Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 780.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,621 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Hershey were worth $19,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1,537.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 46.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $216.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $150.04 and a 12-month high of $239.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.14.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. Hershey had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 7.55%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.452 dividend. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 133.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus raised Hershey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $243.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $791,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,814,787.76. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.66, for a total transaction of $329,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,901.54. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,645. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

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