Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Ossiam grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 608.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,562 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 496.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1,606.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $115.62 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.47 and a 1 year high of $172.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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