Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,041 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $23,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 44.5% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,380,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 425,305 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $1,923,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kenvue by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 882,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 818,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.79%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

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