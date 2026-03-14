Ossiam Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Ossiam increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 96,478 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,277,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,619,730,000 after buying an additional 372,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,106,381,000 after acquiring an additional 444,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,459,000 after acquiring an additional 746,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,842,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,109,000 after purchasing an additional 761,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

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United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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