Ossiam Buys 49,894 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Ossiam boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,894 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,828,444.16. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,574 shares of company stock worth $14,565,113 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $306.07 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $363.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.22. The company has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 80.44%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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