Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Ossiam lifted its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

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AppLovin Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of APP stock opened at $458.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.31. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on APP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total transaction of $23,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,480,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,972,140.56. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,033 shares of company stock valued at $90,662,374. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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