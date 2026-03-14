Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Mount Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 89,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,556,000 after buying an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $6,327,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charter Communications Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $218.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.38 and a 12 month high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.10 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, January 26th. New Street Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $479.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.11.

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Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

See Also

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