Ossiam Acquires 100,210 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1,089.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,210 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 63.6% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,486,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 65,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 758.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 47,504 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $134.30.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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