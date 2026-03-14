Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,122 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $63,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $155.08 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

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Oracle Company Profile

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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