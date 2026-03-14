Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 2.6%

Oracle stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.07. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.