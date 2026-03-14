Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 910,000 Shares of UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 337.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the period. UiPath accounts for 1.4% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of UiPath worth $15,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of UiPath by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,477,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

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UiPath Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:PATH opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $481.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.81 million. UiPath had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,086,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,968,150.80. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,893,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,682,710.85. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 787,468 shares of company stock valued at $12,862,285. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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