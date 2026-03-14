Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $13.97. 48,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 58,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Optex Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Optex Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Optex Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 10.75%.The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Optex Systems

In other news, Director Danny Robert Schoening sold 28,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $406,671.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 796,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,023.80. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 110,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,898 in the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Optex Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Optex Systems by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 265,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 166,065 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Optex Systems by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 92,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Optex Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Optex Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Optex Systems by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: OPXS) is a technology company specializing in infrared sensing systems for defense and homeland security applications. The company engineers, designs and manufactures electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) payloads and sensors used across a range of surveillance and targeting platforms. Its core focus areas include mission-critical solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, and ground-based observation systems.

Optex Systems’ product portfolio consists of high-resolution thermal imaging cameras, infrared seekers, laser designators and multispectral platforms.

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