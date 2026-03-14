OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,856 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the February 12th total of 15,240 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OALC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a market cap of $192.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.93. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

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OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.2152 dividend. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OALC. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Plan A Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

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The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

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