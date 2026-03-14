Olde Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,654,000 after buying an additional 5,810,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,719,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,402,000 after buying an additional 1,122,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,084,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,503,000 after acquiring an additional 718,047 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 13,115,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,905,000 after acquiring an additional 574,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $72.56.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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