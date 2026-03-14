Olde Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Olde Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $609.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $641.81.

Key Headlines Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.