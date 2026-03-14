Olde Wealth Management LLC Invests $774,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

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