Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Oil Search Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

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Oil Search Company Profile

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Oil Search Limited is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on Papua New Guinea. The company acquires, explores and develops petroleum resources and holds a diversified portfolio of exploration licenses and production assets. Its activities encompass upstream operations, including seismic surveying, well drilling and field development, as well as midstream responsibilities such as gas processing and transport to domestic and export markets.

A cornerstone of Oil Search’s portfolio is its equity interest in the Papua New Guinea Liquefied Natural Gas (PNG LNG) Project, a long-term liquefaction and export venture operated by a consortium of international partners.

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