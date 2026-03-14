Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Trading Up 4.8% After Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $67.23 and last traded at $68.0040. 14,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 71,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODC. Wall Street Zen cut Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Stock Down 2.5%

The stock has a market cap of $929.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oil-Dri Corporation Of America this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Hindsley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $383,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,900. This trade represents a 35.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 122.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 48,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 111.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 85,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 75.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 401,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after buying an additional 35,302 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets sorbent and filtration products for industrial, environmental and consumer applications. Its flagship offerings include clay- and diatomaceous earth–based cat litters, calcium silicate absorbents for spill control and cleanup, and purification media designed to remove contaminants from petroleum, chemical and food-processing streams.

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company has evolved from a single-product operation into a diversified provider of mineral- and chemical-based solutions.

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