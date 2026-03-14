Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ) Short Interest Update

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,451 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the February 12th total of 3,148 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUKZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388. Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

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Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0763 per share. This is a positive change from Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th.

About Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF

The Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (DUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across various fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by credit quality, maturity, or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk DUKZ was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

Further Reading

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