NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on March 31st

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19.

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About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

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The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE: SRV) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on equity securities of midstream energy partnerships. The fund seeks to deliver long-term total return through a combination of current distributions and capital appreciation by investing in publicly traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) and affiliated entities engaged in the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products and related commodities.

The fund’s portfolio is heavily weighted toward midstream energy infrastructure, including pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants.

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