NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,139 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $54,756,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,267,780 shares of company stock worth $229,929,215. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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