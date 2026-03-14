Nuvilex Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) Short Interest Update

Nuvilex Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 106,373 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the February 12th total of 140,630 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,244 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,244 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Joshua Silverman acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 416,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,487.50. This represents a 10.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $89,000 over the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Nuvilex Price Performance
Nuvilex stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 30,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Nuvilex has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMCB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nuvilex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nuvilex to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Analysis on Nuvilex
Nuvilex Company Profile
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer. The company develops CypCaps for pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors. It has a cooperation agreement with Iroquois Master Fund Ltd.; and license agreements with SG Austria Pte.
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