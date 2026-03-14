Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.85 and last traded at $38.0350. 17,014,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 25,989,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $169.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $1.2751 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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