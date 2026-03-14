Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Stock Position Trimmed by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710,434 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $29,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,369,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,851,000 after buying an additional 3,288,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,620,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,545,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,398,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 3.0%

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.00. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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