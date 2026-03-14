NorthRock Partners LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in GE Vernova by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $849.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.29.

GE Vernova Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of GEV opened at $804.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $894.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.59.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Key GE Vernova News

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GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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