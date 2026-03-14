NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 942 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

LLY opened at $985.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,037.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $949.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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