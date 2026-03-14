NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 5,355 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,268,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,375,000 after purchasing an additional 613,866 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,408,828,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Shares of GE stock opened at $299.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.02 and a 200-day moving average of $305.32. The company has a market cap of $313.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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