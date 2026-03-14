NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 125,902 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,902 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,560 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $174.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average is $151.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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