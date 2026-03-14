North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Raised to Moderate Buy at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

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North American Construction Group Stock Up 5.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,424.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About North American Construction Group

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North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.

In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.

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