North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Raised to Moderate Buy at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOA
North American Construction Group Stock Up 5.8%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,424.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More North American Construction Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting North American Construction Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity upgraded NOA from “hold” to “buy,” which likely attracted buyer interest and supported the stock’s upward move.
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record Q4 revenue (C$250.5M) and strong operational momentum, including C$57M free cash flow for the quarter — a fundamental tailwind for investor confidence. North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to roughly C$1.1B–C$1.2B (well above consensus ~C$914.6M), signaling stronger topline expectations that can boost multiple expansion. North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12/share (annualized yield ~2.9%), which can attract income-oriented investors and support the share price.
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates — the company reported a loss (reported EPS around negative levels vs. consensus positive) and year‑over‑year earnings deterioration, which is a near-term headwind for sentiment. North American Construction (NOA) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets downgraded NOA from “outperform” to “market perform,” which can temper analyst-driven buying and increase short-term pressure. Finviz – NOA quote / analyst notes
- Negative Sentiment: Law firm Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into potential securities claims related to NOA’s executives, introducing litigation risk and uncertainty that could weigh on the stock. North American Construction Group Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.
In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Forget oil — this changes everything about American energy…
- This coin has everything going for it
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.