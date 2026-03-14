nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Director Raymond Link Sells 6,644 Shares of Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Link sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $420,432.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,883,444.16. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

nLight Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.19 and a beta of 2.27. nLight has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $69.52.

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nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.71 million. nLight had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting nLight

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage is bullish — Robert W. Baird started coverage with an Outperform and $95 price target, Raymond James reiterated a strong‑buy with a $75 target, and Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $62.50. These upgrades support upside expectations from research desks. nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR)’s Strong Tech Stack Catches Analyst Attention

Recent analyst coverage is bullish — Robert W. Baird started coverage with an Outperform and $95 price target, Raymond James reiterated a strong‑buy with a $75 target, and Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $62.50. These upgrades support upside expectations from research desks. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and strong revenue growth (revenue up ~71% Y/Y, EPS above estimates), which underpins the company’s operational momentum and supports the bullish analyst outlook. MarketBeat LASR coverage

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and strong revenue growth (revenue up ~71% Y/Y, EPS above estimates), which underpins the company’s operational momentum and supports the bullish analyst outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Media attention and inclusion on ‘best day trading’ lists can increase short‑term volume and volatility but are not fundamental drivers of long‑term value. 11 best day trading stocks to buy now

Media attention and inclusion on ‘best day trading’ lists can increase short‑term volume and volatility but are not fundamental drivers of long‑term value. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (~84%), which can dampen share supply but also concentrate price moves when institutions rebalance. MarketBeat institutional holdings

Institutional ownership is high (~84%), which can dampen share supply but also concentrate price moves when institutions rebalance. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this week: CEO Scott Keeney sold 19,096 shares (~$1.12M), Director Raymond Link sold multiple blocks (10,000; 8,760; 6,644 shares) and CAO James Nias sold 1,808 shares — these disclosed Form 4s likely pressured the stock by prompting profit‑taking or investor concern about insider timing. CEO Form 4 (SEC)

Significant insider selling this week: CEO Scott Keeney sold 19,096 shares (~$1.12M), Director Raymond Link sold multiple blocks (10,000; 8,760; 6,644 shares) and CAO James Nias sold 1,808 shares — these disclosed Form 4s likely pressured the stock by prompting profit‑taking or investor concern about insider timing. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary specifically points to insider sales as a reason for the intraday weakness in LASR, reinforcing the negative impact of those transactions on sentiment. Why nLIGHT (LASR) Stock Is Down Today

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLight

Here are the key news stories impacting nLight this week:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in nLight by 7,871.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLight by 7,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nLight by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 341,948 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of nLight in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLight by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLight in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of nLight from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of nLight from $40.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of nLight from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nLight presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LASR

About nLight

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nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

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