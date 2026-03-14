Night Squared LP Purchases Shares of 23,936 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Night Squared LP acquired a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3%

Lam Research stock opened at $212.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.69. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $256.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

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Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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