Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 911.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,795,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,202 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 751,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,855,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,550,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,039,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,046,000 after purchasing an additional 190,995 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,480,000.

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SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

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