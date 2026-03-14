Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $40.67 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.5% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $40,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,042,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,711.7% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,236,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,404,000 after buying an additional 3,121,192 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,853,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,988,000 after buying an additional 1,120,425 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,685.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,573,000 after acquiring an additional 847,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,764,000 after acquiring an additional 754,395 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SPYG opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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